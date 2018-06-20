Big Fifth Inning Leads Osprey to Home Opener Win

MISSOULA, MONT - Trailing 1-0 heading into the fifth inning, the Missoula Osprey (2-1) received all the run support they would need on back-to-back fifth inning hits to defeat the Helena Brewers (2-2) Tuesday from Ogren Park Allegiance Field in the home opener.

Helena got on the board early when David Fry laced a 3-2 pitch over the right field wall to give the Brewers a 1- 0 lead. Osprey starter Wilfry Cruz (1-0) settled in after the home run, giving up just one base hit the last three innings he pitched on the mound. He record seven straight outs before a base hit in the fourth from LG Castillo.

The Osprey had a chance to do damage in the fourth inning after singled from Buddy Kennedy and Zack Shannon, and a walk by Luis Cossio. However, a strikeout ended the threat and Helena retained a 1-0 lead heading into the fifth.

With two outs and nobody on base, Jesus Munoz roped a single to right field to give the offense a jumpstart. Eddie Hernandez ripped his fourth double of the year to score Munoz and tie the game. Kennedy then launched a towering two-run homer, the first of his career, to give the Osprey all the run support they would need to finish the game.

Erin Baldwin, Tyler Jandron, Bryan Menendez, and Justin Garcia teamed up to pitch the final four innings, holding the Brewers offense to two hits the rest of the way. The Osprey pitching staff compiled eight strikeouts while walking five batters.

Kennedy finished 2-4 with two RBIs while Hernandez added two hits. Munoz reached base safely twice. Victor Castaneda (0-1) is tagged with the loss after giving up three earned runs through five innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked two.

Wednesday's first pitch at Ogren Park Allegiance Field is slated for 7:05 p.m. with the Selway Armory Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 p.m. on ESPN 102.9 and the MiLB First Pitch App.

