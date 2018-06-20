Kennedy's Home Run the Difference in Helena 's 3-1 Loss

June 20, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Helena Brewers News Release





MiSSOULA, MT - Osprey designated hitter Buddy Kennedy went to the same high school as perennial All Star Mike Trout. Against the Brewers tonight, Kennedy channelled his inner Trout, blasting a two run home run to break a 1-1 tie in the 5th inning. The blast turned out to be the difference as Missoula (2-1) downed Helena (2-2) in the first game of a three game series.

David Fry started the scoring for the Brewers with an opposite field solo home run in the second, giving Helena the early lead.

After walking the first batter of the ball game, Helena starter Victor Castaneda (L, 0-1) retired 10 straight into the fourth inning. Missoula loaded the bases against Castaneda in the fourth inning, but he struck out Cesar Garcia with two outs to end the inning.

Castaneda retired the first two batters he faced in the fifth inning, but Jesus Munoz kept the inning alive with a single. Eddie Hernandez then smacked a ball to left field that hit off the wall, going for a double and scoring Munoz to tie the game. Buddy Kennedy stepped in next, and deposited the first pitch he saw over the left field wall for a two run homer, giving Missoula the 3-1 lead.

The Brewers best chance to tie the game came in the eighth inning, when after a Chad McClanahan one out double, Jean Carmona walked to put the tying run on base. LG Castillo singled to left, but left fielder Luis Cossio relayed the ball in quickly, forcing McClanahan to hold up at third. Fry then grounded out to short to end the threat. Helena went just 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Wilfry Cruz (W, 1-0) picked up the win for Missoula, allowing just three hits over five innings. Justin Garcia (SV, 1) pitched the ninth to earn his first career save.

Helena returns to action tonight as lefty Scott Sunitsch makes his first career start. The Osprey will counter with lefty Pedro Zorrilla. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

Your Brewers return home on Friday for a six game home stand beginning with a three game series against the Billings Mustangs. Get your tickets by visiting the ticketing page of helenabrewers.net.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.