Rockies' Offense Controls Rubber Match

The Rockies have won five of its last six games and captured a series win on Saturday by defeating the Owlz 13-4 at UCCU Ballpark.

After trailing by two and scoring just one off of Orem starter Keith Rogalla, Grand Junction exploded for a six-run fourth and a four-run fifth against the combination of Emilker Guzman and Darrien Williams.

On a six-RBI night, Koss' three-run homer highlighted the fourth along with a run-scoring single from Ronaiker Palma that originally gave the visitors the lead.

GJ blew the contest open for good in the fifth inning with two more RBI knocks from the Koss/Palma duo and from Owen Taylor who brought home Todd Isaacs on an RBI single.

Not to be overshadowed, the Rox bullpen pitched a combined 4.2 innings in relief of Jared Horn and allowed just one run and four base runners while striking out seven.

After punching out four in 1.2 innings, Ever Moya earned his first win of the season for Grand Junction while Guzman was tagged with the loss after lasting just 0.2 innings as the first man out of Jack Santora's bullpen.

The Rockies are off on Sunday before starting a three-game set against the Raptors in Ogden on Monday.

