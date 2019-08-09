Rockies Lose Grip on Comeback Win

In a back-and-forth contest, Grand Junction succumbed to Great Falls on Friday night as they fell 9-8 to even the four-game series at one game apiece at Centene Stadium.

With an RBI double from Cristopher Navarro and a pair of wild pitches from Voyagers' starter Chase Solesky, the Rockies opened the scoring with a 2-0 lead in the opening frame.

After snagging one in the bottom of the first, Great Falls put an end to Mitchell Kilkenny's scoreless innings streak and then attacked the right-hander for four in the third and two in the fourth with the help of Luis Mieses' two-run single that gave his team their first lead of the series, 5-3 in the third.

The Rockies rallied with a four-spot of their own in the fifth inning as RBI hits from All-Stars Christian Koss and Colin Simpson tied the game at 7-7 heading into the bottom of the frame. After a scoreless sixth, Brenton Doyle came through in the top of the seventh with a two out, 0-2 double to score Navarro and give GJ an 8-7 lead.

However, the Rockies couldn't hold on in the eighth as Jacob Kostyshock allowed his first earned runs of the season on run-scoring singles from Cabrera Weaver and Harvin Mendoza to put the Voyagers back on top 9-8.

Thanks to tossing a scoreless eighth and ninth innings, Nate Pawelczyk earned the win for the home team while Kostyshock took his first loss of the season after 1.1 innings.

In game three tomorrow, Jared Horn will toe the rubber for Grand Junction with Jason Morgan opposing for Great Falls.

