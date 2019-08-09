Owlz Downed Twice by Osprey

(Orem, UT) - Jeremiah Jackson homered in game one and Stiward Aquino struck out seven in game two but the Owlz lost both games to the Missoula Osprey, losing game one 3-1 and game two 1-0 on Friday night.

The Owlz were held to just one run over the first two games of a four-game series with the Missoula Osprey. Jeremiah Jackson drove in the only Owlz run, smashing a solo homer, his 15th of the season, in the first inning before game one was suspended and resumed on Friday night.

Missoula batted seven times in the sixth inning and scored three runs in the frame. Missoula tied the game on an Axel Andueza double and took the lead thanks to a Tristen Carranza single. Carranza then came home to score on an errant throw on a pick off, extending the Osprey lead to 3-1.

The Owlz went down in order in the final five innings, losing game one, 3-1. Pedro Zorilla (3-1) earned the win while Jose Natera (0-2) was charged with the loss and Mitchell Stumpo (1) picked up the save.

Only one run was scored in game two as they Osprey picked up a run in the third inning when a ball got away on a throw into third, falling out of the glove on a tag attempt, giving the Osprey a 1-0 lead.

Owlz starter Stiward Aquino tied a career high, striking out seven batters over 4.1 innings, allowing an unearned run.

Jose Verrier doubled in the ninth but was left stranded as the Owlz dropped their second straight game, losing 1-0. Alex Valdez (1-0) picked up the win while Aquino (0-1) was charged with the loss and Jhonny Valdez (2) earned the save. The Owlz and the Osprey will continue the series on Saturday night at 7:05. For tickets visit goowlz.com or give the Owlz a call at (801) 377-2255.

