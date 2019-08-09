Early Offense Fuels Rox Win

August 9, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release





Fresh off the All-Star break, the Rockies defeated the Voyagers on Thursday by a score of 8-3 at Centene Stadium.

The Rox needed no time to warm back up as they ravaged Great Falls' starter Sean Thompson for all eight runs in the first two innings.

Christian Koss got things going with an RBI triple to open the scoring with Colin Simpson and Brenton Doyle following with run-scoring singles to make it 3-0 in the opening frame.

In the second, Grand Junction exploded for five more highlighted by Colin Simpson's 13th home run of the year-a three-run shot that capped off his team's offensive effort with an 8-0 advantage.

Great Falls got a run in the bottom of the second on a Sam Abbott solo homer and then two more in the fifth on Kelvin Maldonado's two-run triple, but Anderson Amarista worked the Rockies first seven-inning start of the year and earned the win while allowing six base runners and striking out six.

Zach Guth and Juan Mejia combined for two innings of scoreless relief and punched out three while surrendering just a walk to help move the Rockies to 3-2 against the Voyagers on the season.

Tomorrow, GJ will toss Mitchell Kilkenny against Great Falls' Chase Solesky as game two of the series is set for a 7 p.m. first.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.