Rockets Host Wheat Kings In Lone Matchup Of The Season

January 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Rowan Guest and Will Sharpe of the Kelowna Rockets

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve) Rowan Guest and Will Sharpe of the Kelowna Rockets(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve)

The Kelowna Rockets gained three of a possible four points this past weekend against the Seattle Thunderbirds, grabbing a point in overtime on Friday before defeating the T-Birds by a 5-2 score the following evening.

Kelowna got goals from Jackson Gillespie, who scored twice in the game, as well as Levi Benson, Jakub Stancl and Hayden Paupanekis. Rhett Stoesser made 50 saves in goal for the victory.

WHEAT KINGS

The Wheat Kings spent the past two games in Everett and Vancouver, where they dropped both games. Brandon fell 5-3 to the Silvertips on Friday before falling 3-1 to the Giants on Sunday. Following their game with Kelowna they will head to Kamloops and Prince George to end off their trip.

ROCKETS ROSTER AND INJURY UPDATE

The WHL Trade Deadline and come and gone with the Rockets being very active in preparation for next year's Memorial Cup. The Rockets moved defenceman Caden Price to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for defenceman Will Sharpe, the rights to goaltender Harrison Boettiger along with five draft picks. Andrew Cristall was also moved, traded to the Spokane Chiefs for forward Hayden Paupanekis along with five draft picks which included two first round picks. The Rockets then acquired 2006-born forward Dawson Gerwing from the Swift Current Broncos.

The Rockets wrapped up the deadline with a pair of deals with the Everett Silvertips. The Rockets acquired a seventh-round pick in exchange for defenceman Landon Cowper before closing out the deadline by acquiring forward Andrew Petruk for a ninth-round selection in 2025.

ROCKETS TO WATCH

Rhett Stoesser was outstanding in Kelowna's victory on Saturday in Seattle, turning aside 50 of the 52 shots he faced.

Jackson Gillespie registered his first career two-goal game in the Western Hockey League on Saturday, beating Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Scott Ratzlaff twice with shots from the point.

WHEAT KINGS TO WATCH

Nolan Flamand makes his return to Kelowna after spending parts of three seasons with the Rockets. In 39 games he has 13 goals and 40 points.

Carson Bjarnason is one of the top goaltenders in the Western Hockey League as the second-round pick to the Philadelphia Flyers has a .907 save percentage in 20 games this season. He was also the third goaltender for Canada at the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships.

THE LAST TIME THESE TWO MET

The Wheat Kings bested the Rockets in their one and only meeting, defeating Kelowna 6-3 thanks to a two point performance from Nolan Flamand and Roger McQueen.

SEASON RECORD

Jan. 21 vs BDN - @ 7:05 PM

WATCH AND LISTEN

Radio broadcast

Rockets games will be broadcast on 104.7 FM the Lizard this season with Regan Bartel calling all of the action.

Don't forget to download the RocketFAN app and visit rocketfan.ca for more exclusive Rockets content from Pattison. Fans can stream the radio broadcast of all Rockets games on the app.

Online video stream

All Rockets games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live on is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.

Six and twelve game Mini Packs for the Kelowna Rockets season are now on sale through Select Your Tickets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.