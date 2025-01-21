Oil Kings Announce Paw Patrol Theme for Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network

January 21, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are excited to once again participate in RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network.

For the Oil Kings this season, the team is thrilled to be dawning jerseys with a Paw Patrol theme on February 15 at 7 p.m. against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

"The Edmonton Oil Kings are thrilled to bring the energy of Paw Patrol to Rogers Place as we once again support the WHL's Nickelodeon Night initiative on Saturday, February 15," said Oil Kings Director of Business Operations Kevin Radomski. "The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family entertainment and to be able to wear Paw Patrol themed jerseys in support of the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation in our community makes this game a can't miss for our fans of all ages. Thanks to our great partners at RE/MAX for helping make the Family Day weekend positively PAW-Some."

The jerseys will be silent auctioned and raffled off throughout the game with proceeds going to the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation. The lucky winners of the raffle and silent auction will be invited onto the ice post-game to receive their jerseys and have it autographed by their designated player.

This will be the third season of Nickelodeon games in the WHL and the Oil Kings have already had themes of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Spongebob Squarepants. Over the last two seasons, the Oil Kings alone have raised over $23,000 for the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation. The WHL as a whole has raised over $300,000 for local children's hospital foundations across western Canada.

The Edmonton Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family entertainment with great seats starting at just $20 as the Oil Kings push for the playoffs!

Grab your tickets at oilkings.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.