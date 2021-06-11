Rockers to Host Vaccination Night, Wednesday June 16

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers will turn your Covid-19 vaccination card into a free ticket for their home game with the Lexington Barnstormers on Wednesday, June 16 at Truist Point.

Rockers fans need only present their Covid-19 vaccination card at the box office on Wednesday, June 16 to receive one free outfield box seat ticket to the 7:05 p.m. game. The vaccination card is good for one free ticket and is redeemable only on June 16.

"We are thrilled to be open and playing baseball again," said Rockers Team President, Pete Fisch. "The vaccination process has played a part in returning us to a sense of normalcy. We want to encourage more area residents to get vaccinated and maybe a Rockers ticket can be the incentive to do just that."

The Rockers begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday, June 15. High Point will host Lexington on Tuesday through Thursday before the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs come to Truist Point for a Friday through Sunday series. All weeknight games start at 7:05 and Sunday contests begin at 5:05 p.m.

