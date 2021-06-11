Akeel Morris' Contract Purchased by Giants

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the contract of right-handed pitcher Akeel Morris has been purchased by San Francisco Giants organization. He will report to the team's Double-A club in Richmond, Va. Morris becomes the fifth member of the 2021 Ducks roster to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization.

"Akeel has been exceptional on the mound to begin the 2021 season," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "He has earned this opportunity to get back to a Major League organization, and we wish him the best of luck with the Giants."

Morris has made three starts to begin the season, including the June 3 game in West Virginia that was suspended in the fourth inning. In those three outings, he has tossed 14 scoreless innings, allowing just five hits and five walks while striking out 17 batters. Most recently, the 28-year-old pitched seven shutout innings and gave up just three hits and two walks while striking out six in a 12-2 win over the High Point Rockers on Wednesday. The St. Thomas native has three seasons of Major League experience, pitching with the New York Mets (2015), Atlanta Braves (2017) and Los Angeles Angels (2018). He has appeared in 18 games, striking out 16 batters over 22 innings of work.

Following is the complete list of 2021 Ducks players whose contracts have been purchased:

PLAYER (POS) MLB TEAM/FOREIGN LEAGUE CLUB ASSIGNMENT TRANSACTION DATE

Akeel Morris (RHP) San Francisco Giants Richmond Flying Squirrels (AA) 06/11/21

Ryan Horstman (LHP) Minnesota Twins TBD 05/26/21

Ty Kelly (INF) Seattle Mariners Tacoma Rainiers (AAA) 05/22/21

T.J. Rivera (INF) Pittsburgh Pirates Indianapolis Indians (AAA) 05/19/21

Rob Zastryzny (LHP) Miami Marlins Jacksonville (AAA) 05/04/19

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

