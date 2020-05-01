Rockers to Battle Blue Crabs in Opening Week Food Drive

HIGH POINT, NC - Although the Rockers and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will not be taking the field against one another this week, the two Atlantic League franchises are finding another way to compete while helping those in need. On Friday, May 8th, both teams will hold a day long food drive at their respective home ballparks with all donations going to local food shelters severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Although we can't be on the field picking up wins right now, bringing positivity and good will to the community is still our top priority," said Pete Fisch, new Team President of the High Point Rockers. "We are excited to work with Southern Maryland to keep the competitive spirit alive during these unprecedented times and I know our supporters in High Point, and the Triad, will come out in force to help us succeed on May 8th!"

Following an impressive Opening Day "victory" in which the Rockers donated approximately 1,200 meals to city emergency personnel and frontline medical workers, the team is excited to pick up their first "road win" of the season against the Blue Crabs. To assist in the effort, High Point is partnering with local partner Old Dominion Freight Line to increase awareness and donations with all items being given to the Salvation Army.

"Food insecurity is an issue in our community and during this health crisis it has been even more of a concern," said Dick Podiak, vice president, marketing and communications for Old Dominion Freight Line. "Over the years, Old Dominion employees, friends, and neighbors have stepped up to the plate to collect canned food around the holidays. So, we appreciate the creativity of the Rockers to give back to help out the community at this time when normally we'd be enjoying the start of the season."

To ensure social distancing measures are kept, certain guidelines will be put in place for all those wishing to donate food items at BB&T Point. Donations will be accepted from 8:00am to 5:00pm outside the team's front office along Gatewood Avenue. Fans will be required to load their donations in the back of their vehicles prior to arriving at BB&T Point, remain in their vehicle while Rockers staff members unload the donations, and wear a mask while waiting.

"Our fans have supported us for the last 13 years, and it is our job to support them. We ask everyone in Southern Maryland to come and donate food on May 8th," said Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel.

The Rockers were scheduled to host Southern Maryland on Thursday, April 30th for their Opening Day of the 2020 season, while the Blue Crabs would welcome High Point on Friday, May 8th to Regency Furniture Stadium for their first home game of the year. Instead, the friendly competition will feature special "gameday" moments each day such as starting lineups, the national anthem, on-field promotions, and more.

Despite the start of the Atlantic League season being delayed, the Rockers are still celebrating what would have been Opening Week with multiple charitable initiatives. On Monday, April 27th, the team began selling limited edition "Safe At Home" t-shirts on their website for pre-order only. The shirts will be available for purchase for just $20 plus shipping, until May 15th with all net proceeds going to benefit the United Way of Greater High Point's Emergency Fund.

The Rockers are also letting fans add to their collection of team gear as all hats are available for 30% off when purchased online using the promo code "CAP30" at checkout. For more information, and to see all events during the Rockers "Opening Week #SafeAtHome", check the team's social media pages or slide to www.HighPointRockers.com.

