Food Drive Headlines Blue Crabs Virtual Opening Day Focused on Charity

May 1, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced their Virtual Opening Day plans for Friday, May 8th, headlined by a Food Drive benefitting multiple charities in Southern Maryland.

The Blue Crabs will be hosting a Drive and Go Food Drive from 10AM-4PM at Regency Furniture Stadium on May 8th, presented by Regency Furniture. In order to "knock hunger out of the park", food will be donated to Lifestyles of Southern Maryland, The Arnold House, The United Way, The American Red Cross, and the Charles County Department of Health. The Blue Crabs will be competing with the High Point Rockers who will be hosting a Food Drive of their own! We ask that fans drive up and "pitch" in their non-perishable food, and Blue Crabs staff will unload it from their trunks. Additionally, the Blue Crabs will be selling limited time "Stay At Home" T-Shirts, with proceeds going to the United Way of Charles County. All Blue Crabs merchandise will be 20% for the full day. If you have questions about the Food Drive, contact smbcmedia@somdbluecrabs.com.

In addition to the Food Drive, the Blue Crabs will pack the day with fun virtual activities!

The full schedule for Virtual Opening Day is as follows:

1st inning (9AM)- National Anthem, first pitch with Charles County Commissioner President Reuben Collins, playball!

2nd inning (10AM)- Our Food Drive begins! We've heard enough about people waiting in lines for food! Let's make a line (of cars) that are DONATING food!

3rd inning (11AM)- Facebook Live workout with Lauren Eck, Blue Crabs Athletic Trainer, followed by Lauren teaching our fans how to sew a mask!

4th inning (noon)- Reveal new in-game promotion, PLUS Blue Crabs trivia!

5th inning (1PM)- Virtually meet a new Blue Crabs player!

6th inning (2PM)- ANOTHER new in-game promotion reveal!

7th inning (3PM)- 7th inning stretch with Ron and Pinch! Plus, the last hour of the Food Drive begins!

8th inning (4PM)- Virtual Bingo/Trivia!

9th inning (5PM)- Facebook Live as the Blue Crabs deliver the food to the participating charities.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.