Rockers Split Doubleheder

May 27, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







CHARLESTON, WV - The High Point Rockers settled for a split of a twin bill on Sunday in Charleston, winning the first game by a final of 6-0, followed by a 7-3 defeat in the night cap. The two teams endured a two hour and forty-minute weather delay during game one.

High Point started off the scoring with a tally in each of the first and second innings on a pair of solo homers. The first was from Martin Figueroa, his second of the season on just the second pitch of the game from Charleston starter David Lebron. Jake Washer belted a round tripper in the second frame, his first of the season that lifted the Rockers to a 2-0 lead.

The Rockers continued to build on the lead in the fourth, as it was again Washer who smoked a double that brought home Evan Edwards. One batter later, Ryan Grotjohn laced an extra base hit, trading places with Washer at second base and making it a 4-0 High Point edge.

The Rockers pitching staff held the Dirty Birds hitless through 5.2 innings in game one before Delino DeShields broke up the bid with a single to left. In all, High Point held Charleston to just three total base runners.

To cap the scoring in game one, Connor Owings roped a two-RBI single in the seventh for good measure, as High Point had more than enough cushion to finish off the game one victory.

In game two, High Point again jumped out to an early advantage on an Owings RBI groundout and a sac-fly from Washer. With the score 2-1 in the bottom of the third, Charleston started the frame off with a walk and then an RBI knock from Courtney Hawkins made it 2-2. Later in the same frame, with two on and two out, a chopper in front of the plate was bare-handed by Jake Washer, but his throw to first was mishandled by Brian Parreira, allowing two runs to score, lifting the lead to 4-2. The Dirty Birds weren't done there, however, as the very next hitter Rusber Estrada clobbered a two-run shot that stretched the game to 6-2.

Charleston added one more tally in the home half of the fifth, and the Rockers put a lid on the scoring in the top of the sixth on an error by Charleston third baseman Juan Santana. 7-3 was as close as the Rockers got, as that score went final.

The Rockers welcome the Lexington Legends to Truist Point for a three-game series beginning on Tuesday night, with first pitch tabbed for 6:35.

