Legends Offense Leads the Way to 10-9 Win

May 27, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

LEXINGTON, KY - The Legends trailed by as many as 5 runs in the 3 rd inning before rattling off a 5 run inning of their own. They then followed that inning up with another 4 run inning to take the lead 9-6. Hagerstown battled all the way back to tie it at 9 in the sixth, but the Legends were able to score their first middle innings run of the series in the sixth to take back the lead and decide the game.

Kole Cottam lead the way with 3 hits including a homerun, 3 RBIs, and scored 3 times of his own. But that performance was only to be rivaled by the man hitting behind him in the order, Pedro Gonzalez, who had 2 hits including a homerun, 3 RBIs, and he scored also twice. As a team, the Legends had 10 hits and 2 walks. Javier Reynoso made the start on the bump going 3 2/3 innings, allowing 6 runs, 8 hits, and striking out 3. No other Lexington pitcher gave up an earned run.

Alex Mackinnon, Raymells Rosa (winning Pitcher), and Neraldo Catalina pitched the next 4 and 1/3 innings before handing the ball over to the closer Osiris German to bring it home.

For Hagerstown every starter reached base, Curtis Terry and Ozzie Abreu homered. As a team Hagerstown had 12 hits and walked 8 times.

Malik Benns started for Hagerstown going just 3 and 1/3 innings before being relieved after giving up 8 runs (7 earned), 10 hits, and striking out 5. Taylor Lepard was the first reliever out of the pen giving up 2 runs on 2 hits in 2 2/3 innings. Brett Matthews closed out a good series for him, throwing 2 no hit innings to end the game.

The Legends move to 6-20 on the year, while Hagerstown improves to 9-18, just a half-game out of 4th in the north, and currently holds the second-longest win streak in the league at 3.

The Legends hit the road for a series with the Highpoint Rockers but will be back in Lexington Friday for a double header starting at 5:30.

