Early Offense Not Enough, Legends Lose 10-8

May 27, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends







LEXINGTON, KY - The Legends offense started hot for the third night in a row, plating 6 in the first four innings, but they weren't able to keep Hagerstown off the board, giving up 10 runs in the first 4 frames. Lexington loaded the bases in the bottom of the 9th with a chance to tie it, but ultimately were only able to get 2 of those runners in.

Osmy Gregorio homered in the second inning to bring the game back to tied at 4. Kole Cottam, who had had an amazing series prior to tonight, was held in check, only able to reach base twice off a fielders choice and an error.

As a team the Legends totaled 9 hits on the night, the only Legends hitter to not reach base was center fielder Mikey Reynolds, who struck out 4 times in 5 plate appearances.

Justin Miller, who started on the mound for Lexington, made it just 3 innings before being pulled after surrendering 8 total runs, just 4 were earned.

Joe Joe Rodriguez pitched the next 3 innings allowing 2 runs on 2 hits and striking out 4. A team of Aldry Acosta, Raymells Rosa, and Carlos Martinez pitched the next 3 innings keeping Hagerstown off the board and striking out 6.

For Hagerstown, Christian Sepulveda had 4 hits including 1 home run and scored 3 times. As a team, they totaled 11 hits and walked 4 times.

Mike Kickham Made a solid return to Lexington on the mound for Hagerstown after pitching here last season. He gave up 6 runs in 5 innings of work on just 6 hits and struck out 12, including 4 of the first 5 batters he faced.

The Legends move to 6-21 on the year, while Hagerstown improves to 10-18, just a half-game out of 4th in the north, and currently holds the second-longest win streak in the league at 4.

The Legends are back in action Monday, May 27th at 2:00 PM as Hagerstown looks to complete the 4 game sweep.

