Rockers Sign Three Former Bees

High Point, N.C.- The three players selected by the High Point Rockers in the New Britain Bees Dispersal Draft have signed. On Tuesday, the Rockers announced the signings of former Major Leaguers Mike Carp, Darren Ford, as well as catcher Logan Moore.

Carp, 33, has spent portions of six seasons in the Majors, with the bulk of his service coming in a Seattle Mariners uniform. His two best seasons game in 2011 with the M's (.276 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI in 79 games) and two years later as a member of the Boston Red Sox (.296 AVG, 9 HR, 43 RBI). All told, he owns a lifetime .254 average in the Majors with 27 home runs. He also appeared in Boston's 2013 World Series Victory over St. Louis, going 0-2 with an RBI. After appearing in only eight professional games from 2016 to 2018, Carp joined the Atlantic League's New Britain Bees in 2019 and was a solid contributor, tallying 6 home runs to go with 39 RBI and a .260 average. "He's committed to making this a true comeback and we're looking forward to seeing this come to shape for him", said Rockers' skipper Jamie Keefe.

As for Ford, he is the pure definition of speed. A 34-year-old veteran with 33 Major League Games under his belt, Ford stole 9 bases in just 16 plate appearances with the San Francisco Giants between 2010 and 2011. And he has not slowed down, amassing an impressive 86 steals over two seasons with New Britain, including 50 last year (for perspective, the newly re-signed Michael Russell led the Rockers last year with 21). All told, he has tallied 583 stolen bases over parts of 15 professional seasons, and manager Keefe expects this speed to be on full display at BB&T Point in 2020. "His defense is fun to watch, and his speed in the outfield and on the bases is a headache for other teams."

Despite not having the major league experience of Carp and Ford, Logan Moore clearly caught the attention of Keefe last year, and for good reason: "[Moore] was our number one target this off-season.

Watching this guy run his staff last year in New Britain was special. He is outstanding behind the plate, reading hitters, controlling the running game, and he's a left-handed bat that produced 15 homers and drove in 66." Moore's professional career began in 2011 when he was drafted by Philadelphia in the 9th round. He spent eight seasons in the Phillies' system reaching AAA Lehigh Valley. With the Bees in 2019, he accrued career highs in many offensive categories, including games played, home runs, RBI, runs, hits, and walks.

The Rockers begin the 2020 campaign at home against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Thursday, April 30th.

