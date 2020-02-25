Fields Returns for Third Season with Flock

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of outfielder Daniel Fields. The 2019 Atlantic League champion returns for his third season with the Ducks and 11th season in professional baseball.

"I'm very excited to get back to Long Island and get the season started," said Fields. "Winning the championship last year was a great experience, especially being able to play Sugar Land who had beat us the year before to win it all. I'm looking forward to getting back on the field and defending that title!"

Fields played in 89 games with the Ducks in 2019. He totaled a career-high 14 home runs, tied for second among all Ducks players, and tied for the team lead with four triples. The Detroit native hit .244 with 36 RBIs, 44 runs, 10 doubles and 11 stolen bases as well. Defensively, he committed just two errors and picked up four assists over 78 games, spending time at all three outfield positions and compiling a .986 fielding percentage. He went on to play in five postseason games, collecting a home run, two RBIs, a run, three walks and a stolen base, as the Ducks claimed the Atlantic League championship.

The 29-year-old also spent the 2018 season with the Ducks and batted .267 over 96 games with nine homers, 40 RBIs, 48 runs, 21 doubles, three triples and 12 steals. In 10 playoff games, he totaled 10 hits, a homer, seven RBIs, six runs and four walks. Prior to joining the Ducks, the lefty hitter played in the Atlantic League with the Bridgeport Bluefish in 2017, accruing a .297 batting average with 12 homers, 51 RBIs, 54 runs and 18 doubles. He previously reached the Major Leagues in 2015 with his hometown Detroit Tigers and has experience playing in the Tigers (2010-15), Chicago White Sox (2016) and Los Angeles Dodgers (2016) organizations. Fields was originally selected by the Tigers in the sixth round of the 2009 amateur draft out of the University of Detroit Jesuit High School.

