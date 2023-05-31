Rockers Look to Continue Win Streak against Rafters

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - For the first time in 2023, the Green Bay Rockers take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Wednesday night at Capital Credit Union Park.

Gates will open at 5:35 p.m. with the pregame concert performed by Justin Levanetz beginning at that same time. It is also Woof Wednesday at the ballpark. All fans are invited to bring their furry friends for free.

The Rockers enter this game after a season opening sweep of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, capped off by a 9-5 victory Tuesday night at home to go to 2-0 on the early season.

In Tuesday night's contest, Kyle West (University of Charleston) led the way with two home runs over the right field wall and drove in four RBIs in all to give the Rockers consistent offense throughout the game. West finished the game 3-5 while Luke Moeller (Arizona) and AJ Anzai (Champan University) each had two hits in the bottom of the Green Bay lineup, combining for three RBIs in the process.

Brett Sanchez (Belhaven University) earned the win Tuesday night on the mound after pitching the first six innings while giving up just four hits in the process. Sanchez finished with allowing two walks and recording five strikeouts and did not give up a hit in the first four innings to an aggressive Dock Spiders offense.

Despite Fond du Lac scoring two runs in each of the fifth and ninth innings, West's two homers and a well-rounded Green Bay offense proved to be the difference in the game, as Green Bay earned themselves a sweep to open the year at 2-0 over the Dock Spiders.

As for Wednesday night's matchup, the Rockers will send out Cole Peschl (University of Charleston) on the mound, after going 9-2 this past spring with 78 strikeouts in 53.2 innings pitched. Peschl posted a 2.35 ERA for the Golden Eagles in his 2023 college season and only issued 14 walks to those 78 Ks, and was an Atlantic Region First-Team selection in 2023 as the sole reliever on that team.

Wisconsin Rapids starts Frankie Gulko (Salem University) for the first time this season, after he threw 66.1 innings this spring for the Tigers. He recorded 51 strikeouts to 21 walks, while posting a 4.07 ERA and a 7-3 record in 14 appearances.

Following this second straight home game, Green Bay heads back on the road to take on the Rafters Thursday night, before returning home for two a two-game homestand against Wausau Friday and Saturday.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

