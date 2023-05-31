Growlers Find First Win at Homer Stryker Field for 2023

Kalamazoo, MI - A five-run eighth jumpstarted a halted Kalamazoo Growlers offense, helping them take down their I-94 Cup Series rival, the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 6-2.

Bright and early Wednesday morning following a win at Kenosha on Tuesday night, the Growlers faced a 1-1 Battle Creek team hoping to start their way to their first I-94 Cup Series title since 2017. Headed by first-year manager Chris Clark, the Battle Jacks scored one in the top half of the first inning on four consecutive singles from the middle of the order. Dave Alleva drove home the first run of the game with an opposite-field single.

Starting pitcher Blaine Wynk would go 4.2 IP not giving up a run while striking out five, walking three, and allowing two hits. 2.1 innings of relief work from Avery Mosseau and Dylan Howanitz giving up one unearned run plus a solo shot to right field by Josh Robinson made it 2-1 heading into the seventh inning stretch.

The bottom of the eighth is where the cards would flip on Tuesday afternoon. Three walks, two hits, and an error helped bring home five runs for Kalamazoo, shooting the Growlers into a secure lead. Holland Townes would shut it down in the ninth with two innings of relief work striking out three and not allowing a hit

The Growlers are back in action on Wednesday for another Education Day. 11:05 a.m. ET first pitch as Kalamazoo looks to sweep Battle Creek before opening night on Friday.

