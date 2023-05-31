Brosius Goes Deep, Despite Pit Wrenching Loss

Traverse City, MI - Pit Spitters lost their first road game 6-5 to the Kokomo Jackrabbits after 10 innings, despite valiant bullpen effort.

The first of a two-game road series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits came to an anti-climactic ending after 10 innings at Kokomo Municipal Stadium this evening. Despite an early and sustained lead by the Pit Spitters, the Jackrabbits took advantage offensively late into the matchup to force the game into extra innings.

The first Pit Spitters first homerun of the season came from the seventh batter Parker Brosius in the top of the 5th inning. Bats continued firing after that with three straight singles by Riley Frost, Devin Hukill, Blake Bean, a walk by Glenn Miller and a sacrifice groundout by Camden Traficante, giving the Pit Spitters a 4-1 lead over Kokomo in the top of the 5th. The Jackrabbits fired back at the bottom of the 5th with back-to-back singles, ultimately reducing the deficit to 4-2. The Jackrabbits closed the gap to 4-3 scoring one in the eighth on a single hit by Noah Christenson and tying the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the 9th after an error made by Traficante. Leading off in the top of the 10th, Kyle Hayes grounded out to third allowing Traficante to advance to third after starting on second base in extras. After a long fly ball from Zach Johnson, Traficante was able to tag up and score giving the Pit Spitters a 5-4 lead heading into the bottom of the 10th. After three solid innings of pitching from McCleery, the Pit Spitters started Nico Salidas in the 10th. After loading the bases, a hit from Christenson, allowed two runners to advance leaving the score 6-5 in favor of the Jackrabbits.

The Pit Spitters are off to a strong start this season with a 2-1 record having won the first two games at home. Making their way with a 2-1 record in the Great Lakes Division. RF Parker Brosius records his first home run as a Pit Spitter and RHP Nico Salidas records his first loss after giving up three hits, a walk, and two runs through a third of an inning. The Pit Spitters registered seven hits, five walks and one stolen base.

Pit Spitters face off for the final game of the two-game series against the Jackrabbits tomorrow night at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. Visit PitSpitters.com and click on 'Live Action' to watch the broadcast on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

