Dock Spiders Rocked by the Rockers 9-5

FOND DU LAC, WI - Opposing Third Basemen Kyle West (Univ. of Charleston) launched two home runs in Tuesday night's 9-5 loss to the Green Bay Rockers. Just like on opening day, The Dock Spiders found themselves playing catch-up the entire game on Tuesday night. The Rockers got their offense going in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Rockers Catcher Luke Moeller (Arizona) peppered a ball down the left field line to score one run for the Rockers. Then, Rockers First Basemen AJ Anzai (Chapman) ripped another ball into the exact same spot as Moeller's hit to make the score 2-0 in favor of The Rockers. It didn't stop there, as Kyle West got busy with a two RBI double that pushed the Rockers lead to 4-0. Fast forward to the bottom of the 4th when Kyle West launched a no doubter home run for the Rockers that pushed the lead to 5-0.

It wasn't until the top of the 5th inning when the Dock Spiders offense started to stir. Outfielder Jared Heinzen (Wisconsin-Parkside) got the inning going with a lead-off double, then it was Shortstop Drew Barragan (Embry Riddle Aeronautical) lacing a double to move Heinzen into prime scoring position. A few batters later, a ground out off the bat of Luke Novitske (Cal State East Bay) allowed Heinzen to score. Then, an error on The Rockers Shortstop Andrew Harris (Wisconsin-Parkside) brought in the second run to make the score 5-2.

The Rockers offense just kept coming however, scoring two more in the bottom of the 6th and one run in the bottom of the 7th. When all hope seemed lost, Dock Spiders First Basemen Seth Sweet-Chick (Nevada) tattooed a ball over the right field fence for a two-run home run, the first home run for the Dock Spiders this season. Sweet-Chick's home run was too little too late as the Rockers offense was just too much for the Spiders to handle as they lost 9-5.

Dock Spiders starting pitcher RHP Sebastian Guzman (Washington Univ. in St. Louis) was tabbed with the loss, meanwhile the Rockers Starting pitcher Brett Sanchez (Belhaven) is credited with the win. The Dock Spiders will be back on the road tomorrow night against the Madison Mallards. First pitch is set for 6:05 PM.

