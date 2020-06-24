Rockers Home Stadium Name to Change to Truist Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers, along with Truist announced today that the team's home stadium of BB&T Point will officially be rebranded as Truist Point this summer. The transition comes as a continuation of its naming rights partnership with the independent Atlantic League franchise.

"A ballpark is built to foster a community spirit and build lasting memories," noted Pete Fisch, Rockers Team President. "BB&T Point has done just that, and we look forward to continuing that tradition as Truist Point. Together through our partnership with Truist, we will develop more opportunities to bring our community together in Downtown High Point."

This new rebranding will include updating signage throughout the stadium, including indoor and outdoor signage, new street banners, and staff apparel. The new Truist logo and signature Truist Purple will begin going up at BB&T Point ballpark in coming weeks. The brand transition will begin in late June and with expected completion by the end of the summer.

Truist Point, originally named BB&T Point, opened on May 2, 2019 in front of more than 5,000 fans for the first ever High Point Rockers home game. The $36M downtown stadium was named the 2019 Atlantic League Ballpark of the Year and was built to enhance the rich baseball history in North Carolina while providing a superior family-friendly, affordable entertainment experience for the Piedmont Triad region.

The High Point Rockers and Truist will work together to deliver new programs that will benefit the High Point community.

"Truist Point will continue to be a catalyst in High Point's downtown revitalization, but most importantly our partnership with the Rockers provides a platform to build better lives that can have a positive impact for generations," said John Risinger, market president for Truist.

