Offensive Fireworks Headline this Week's 'Revs Classics' on WOYK

June 24, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK continues to bring listeners Revs Classics every Wednesday and Thursday night at 7 p.m. The series continues this week with a pair of huge offensive performances from late June in years past.

On Wednesday night, WOYK will air the Revs' contest from June 18, 2018 vs. the Road Warriors, featuring an offensive barrage including one batter's performance that landed him in the franchise's record book. Coverage is presented by Kocman Kunkle Insurance Group.

Then on Thursday, WOYK will bring listeners a doubleheader from June 19, 2012 vs. Sugar Land that featured another offensive rout, including an individual performance the likes of which has only been accomplished twice in Revolution history. Coverage is presented by Broadway Transmission.

Hosted by Revs play-by-play broadcaster and WOYK general manager Darrell Henry, Revs Classics brings fans some of the great games and performances in franchise history with the original live broadcasts airing in their entirety. The games air on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM and online at 989woyk.com and The New WOYK app. It coincides with the club's continued streaming of classic game broadcasts via Facebook on Tuesday and Friday evenings each week.

In addition to the Wednesday and Thursday Revs Classics on WOYK, every Thursday also brings another episode of Beyond the Nemesis, a weekly series streaming on the York Revolution YouTube channel. This week's episode, presented by PA Lottery, features the next edition of "Baseball School with Mase" and a feature interview with former Revs great Jason Aspito.

