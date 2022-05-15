Rockers Hold off Ducks, 4-2

AtlantaCENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - High Point starting pitcher Andrew Church held Long Island to just three hits through seven innings and Tyler Ladendorf hit a pair of home runs as the Rockers beat the Ducks 4-2 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

The win gave the Rockers a 2-1 series win over the Ducks in their home park.

Ladendorf hit his second homer of the season with one out in the top of the first to give the Rockers a 1-0 lead. High Point would extend that to a 3-0 lead in the second when Jerry Downs singled and Ben Aklinski doubled to put runners on second and third. Michael Russell singled up the middle to drive home both runs and leave the Rockers with a 3-0 advantage.

Church (3-0) retired the Ducks in order through the first two innings and allowed a lead-off walk in the third but retired the next three hitters. Long Island managed its first hit with one out in the fifth when Jake Zarrello singled to center but Church immediately induced a double play grounder from Michael Wielansky to erase the threat.

High Point made it a 4-0 game in the eighth when Ladendorf hit his second homer of the game.

Church exited after the seventh, having allowed just three hits and a pair of walks while striking out four and not allowing a run.

The Ducks mounted a rally in the eighth against reliever Jonathon Crawford. Long Island strung together four singles to plate a pair of runs but the rally ended when Deibinson Romero tried to score from second on a single to right and was out at the plate on a strong throw from Aklinski.

Chasen Bradford closed out the game in the ninth by issuing a lead-off walk that was immediately erased on a double play before inducing a game-ending fly ball to right. It was Bradford's fourth save of the season.

Downs, Aklinski and Ladendorf each finished with a pair of hits. Aklinski slammed a double and a triple to go with Ladendorf's two round-trippers.

The Rockers will have Monday off and then open a six-game homestand on Tuesday night when they host the Lexington Legends at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

