Late Surge Comes up Just Short for Long Island

May 15, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the High Point Rockers 4-2 on Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Tyler Ladendorf put the Rockers on top early with a first inning solo home run to left field off Ducks starter Scott Harkin. Michael Russell's two-run single to center in the second extended High Point's lead to 3-0. It stayed that way until the eighth when Ladendorf led off the inning with another solo homer to left.

Long Island closed to within 4-2 in the bottom of the eighth. RBI singles by San Travis to left field and Rusney Castillo to right trimmed the deficit to two, but the Ducks were unable to even the score.

Rockers starter Andrew Church (3-0) earned the win, tossing seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out four. Harkin (1-3) suffered the loss, pitching seven innings of three-run ball, giving up seven hits and no walks while striking out five. Chasen Bradford picked up his fourth save with a scoreless ninth.

Johnni Turbo and Dustin Woodcock led the Flock offensively with two hits apiece.

The Ducks continue their homestand on Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks, in the first installment of the "Battle of the Belt" rivalry. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark! If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. To be eligible, simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk, located on the main concourse next to customer service.

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.