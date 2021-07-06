Rockers-Ducks Opener Postponed
July 6, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - The opening game of the High Point Rockers-Long Island Ducks series has been postponed due to weather. Both teams were held scoreless in the first inning before a torrential downpour hit Fairfield Properties Ballpark and the game was halted. After a one hour delay, the game was postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday, July 6 as the first game of a doubleheader. Both games will be seven innings long with the first game scheduled for 5 PM.
