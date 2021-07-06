Tuesday's Game vs. Rockers Postponed

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Tuesday's (July 6) game between the Long Island Ducks and High Point Rockers at Fairfield Properties Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Tuesday's (7/6) game will be made up on Wednesday, July 7, as part of a single admission doubleheader. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 5:00 p.m., with the ballpark gates opening at 4:30. Game two is slated to begin approximately 25-30 minutes after the completion of game one. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

Tickets for Tuesday's (7/6) game may be exchanged for Wednesday's doubleheader or any future 2021 Long Island Ducks home game, subject to availability. Tickets may be exchanged by visiting the box office at Fairfield Properties Ballpark or by calling (631) 940-TIXX.

Wednesday's doubleheader will be highlighted by Waddle In Wednesday at the ballpark! Throughout the game, fans can enjoy 25% off the Ducks on-field patriotic cap and the Ducks founder USA snapback cap. Those unable to make the twin bill can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as the Ducks official Facebook and YouTube accounts.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

