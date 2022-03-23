Rockers Draft Tommy Derer

March 23, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers today selected righthanded pitcher Tommy Derer in the Atlantic League Draft. The Draft followed two days of workouts at the ALPB Professional Showcase presented by Prospect Dugout. The showcase was held at the USSSA Space Coast Complex in Viera, Fla.

Derer, 26, is a former pitcher at New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, N.J. where he won eight games over his four-year career, primarily as a reliever. He added six saves during his career and led the Highlanders in ERA in 2015 with a 2.17 mark. Derer was the team saves leader in 2016 and tied for the team-high with four wins as a senior in 2018.

A native of Philadelphia, Derer played at Archbishop Ryan where he All-Philadelphia Catholic Red Division honors and was a Daily News honorable mention selection.

Derer was the 19th overall player selected in the 2022 ALPB Draft.

The Rockers will open the 2022 season on Thursday, April 21 at Truist Point against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.