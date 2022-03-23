Legends Provide Beanies to All Newborns at UK Hospital, Add Lactation Station at Wild Health Field

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends will be providing every newborn child at University of Kentucky Hospital a Lexington Legends beanie. The knit hat is available in three color combinations and will feature the Legends' staple mustache logo.

Thanks to the efforts of the Lexington Legends and UK Healthcare, the beanies are anticipated to be gifted to at least 2000 newborns this calendar year. Alongside this endeavor, the Legends and UK Healthcare are creating a Lactation Station at Wild Health Field, for new moms. The area will provide a clean, private, climate-controlled space for new moms to feed or pump. Wild Health Field strives to be a place easily enjoyed by all, thus leading the Legends to seek out opportunities to make the experience smooth for families and their newest additions. Thanks to partners like UK Healthcare, the strides to offer a variety of accommodations for the entire family at the ballpark have taken an amazing leap in 2022.

"The Legends are generous partners to Kentucky Children's Hospital and have created amazing opportunities for our patients over the years," said Scottie B. Day, Physician-in-Chief at Kentucky Children's Hospital. "With this donation and the new lactation facility at Wild Health Field, they further demonstrate their commitment to Kentucky families."

"UK Children's Hospital will forever hold a special place in my heart. When people are going through the widest range of emotions, we hope that these Legends beanies will foster joy and provide them with a special memory. Partnering with UK Healthcare on our brand-new Lactation Station is incredibly special. We want to make the Ballpark as accessible and comfortable for everyone at all phases of life," said Legends President and CEO Andy Shea.

"The care our daughter and I received from UK Healthcare left an imprint on my heart. Families will undoubtedly be experiencing emotions on every level. I hope the Legends Beanies bring a smile in those moments and provide a lifetime keepsake. I am thrilled to know moms with littles will have the ability to get out and enjoy themselves at the ballpark, while also having a comfortable lounge area to nurse, bottle feed, or pump. Having the UK Lactation Room at the ballpark is personal to me for many reasons- it's truly been an honor to be part of this addition at the ballpark," said Kristina Shea.

