Rockers Close Regular Season with 13-2 Setback

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - The Long Island Ducks scored a 13-2 win over the High Point Rockers on Sunday afternoon at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in the regular season finale for both clubs.

Four Long Island pitchers limited the Rockers to just two hits on the afternoon. Zander Wiel hit a two-run homer in the fourth, his 29th of the year that scored Ben Aklinski following a walk. Ryan Grotjohn singled in the sixth inning but was erased on a double play.

Joe Johnson (L, 0-1) started for the Rockers and allowed six runs over his three innings of work. Bryce Hensley worked two innings of relief while Sam Selman and Kyle Halbohn each tossed one inning. Nilo Rijo, a position player, put the Ducks down in order in the ninth.

Boog Powell, Ruben Tejada, Scott Kelly and Alejandro De Aza all had three hits apiece for the Ducks. Joe DeCarlo drove in a game-high four runs including a sixth inning three-run homer.

The Rockers finished the regular season with a 78-46 overall record, a franchise mark for wins in the regular season. High Point's 41 home wins and 47 road wins were also club records.

The Rockers will now face the Gastonia Honey Hunters in the Atlantic League playoffs starting on Tuesday, September 19. The best-of-five series will begin with games one and two at Gastonia's Caromont Health Park. The Rockers will host game three at Truist Point on Friday with games four and five, if necessary, also at Truist Pont on Saturday and Sunday.

All Atlantic League playoff games will be streamed live on FLO Baseball and also available on the Mixlr app.

