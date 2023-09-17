Revolution - Ghost Hounds Canceled

(York, Pa.) - This afternoon's York Revolution game against the Spire City Ghost Hounds has been canceled due to inclement weather and a concern for player safety. Since the Atlantic League's post-season has already been determined, the game will not be rescheduled.

Fans holding tickets for today's game may exchange them for a ticket voucher good for any home game of the Revolution's 2024 season. Those who arrived at WellSpan Park today will be handed vouchers before they depart. Fans who did not go to the ballpark this afternoon will have until Friday, September 29, to exchange their tickets - electronic or paper - for a 2024 voucher

Exchanges may be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park or by calling the ticket office at (717) 801-HITS. The ticket office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

