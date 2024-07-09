Rockers Blank Legends, 5-0

HIGH POINT, N.C - High Point pitcher Cam Bedrosian turned in one of the most masterful pitching performances in Rockers history Tuesday night in shutting out the Lexington Legends 5-0 at Truist Point. Bedrosian (W, 4-1) held the Legends to just two hits over his eight innings of work, retiring 19 consecutive batters during one stretch, and facing just two batters over the minimum.

"I just felt really good, probably the best I've felt this year," said Bedrosian following the game. "I had a feel for all my pitches. The fastball was getting ahead of hitters with strike one which was huge, and everything else played off of that."

After allowing a hit to Lexington's Matt Botcher with one out in the first, Bedrosian did not allow another base runner until Brady Whalen doubled to right in the seventh. Between the two hits, Bedrosian retired 19 straight Legends hitters and the Rockers did not issue a walk the entire game.

Newly acquired reliever Will Carter put the Legends down in order in the ninth to preserve the shutout.

"I can't say enough about what Cam did tonight," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "It makes it easy as a manager when your starter can throw like that. He was really fun to watch. We got enough offense early by jumping on Miller. Benny (Aklinski) had a big homer in the second to give us some breathing room. But Cam was the story tonight. He was throwing it as well as anyone has all year."

The Rockers did all of their scoring in the first two innings. After Connor Owings drew a walk from Lexington starter Justin Miller (L, 1-4), Quincy Latimore singled to left where it was misplayed by Justin Williams, allowing Owings to score from first to stake the Rockers to a 1-0 lead.

High Point advanced its lead in the second inning to 5-0. Jake Washer drew a lead-off walk and Clayton Mehlbauer followed with a single. Washer was able to score on a sac fly from DJ Burt. Aklinski then smacked a three-run homer, his 14th of the season.

Miller took the loss for the Legends, allowing five hits, five runs and seven walks over his four innings of work to go with a pair of strikeouts.

Gilberto Jimenez had a pair of hits for the Rockers and Quincy Latimore added a hit to give him a modest four-game hitting streak since his return to High Point.

The Rockers will face the Legends at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday in game two of the series at Truist Point.

