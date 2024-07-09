Dirty Birds Fall to Gastonia 8-7

Charleston, WV - The Dirty Birds drop game one to the Gastonia Baseball Club 8-7. Gastonia extends their win streak to 11 in-a-row.

Seth Nightingale took his first loss of the season after giving up the lead in the sixth inning. The University of Charleston graduate allowed one run off one hit and one walk. The Dirty Birds scored seven runs off seven hits and nine walks. Keon Barnum hit his team-leading 17th home run and Rusber Estrada hit his 10th.

The Dirty Birds will face Gastonia tomorrow for a matinee game starting at 12:05pm.

