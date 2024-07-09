Ducks Blast Past Revs in Series-Opening Win

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 10-5 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead against Revolution starter Zach Neff on Jackie Bradley Jr.'s two-run home run to right-center field and Ryan McBroom's solo homer down the left field line. York leaped in front in the third inning on Donovan Casey's grand slam to center field off Ducks starter Wei-Yin Chen. However, a two-out RBI single through the left side by Aaron Antonini in the fourth tied the game at four.

The Revolution jumped back in front in the fifth when Ciaran Devenney scored on a fielder's choice. The Ducks counted with a five-run bottom of the inning to take a 9-5 lead, with Frank Schwindel's two-run homer to left-center, a bases loaded walk by Antonini and a two-run single to right by Ivan Castillo highlighting the inning. Chance Sisco added a solo homer to right in the sixth, increasing the Ducks lead to five.

Chen (3-5) picked up the win, tossing five innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two. Neff (4-4) took the loss, giving up eight runs on 10 hits and a walk in four and one-third innings with two strikeouts. Long Island's bullpen combined for four scoreless innings, yielding just one infield hit and one walk with two strikeouts.

Bradley Jr. led the Ducks with three hits, two RBIs and two runs. Castillo added two hits, two RBIs and a run, while McBroom chipped in with two hits, an RBI and two runs.

The Ducks and Revolution continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Irish Heritage Night at the ballpark as well as a Waddle In Wednesday. Fans who spend $100 or more at the Waddle In Shop during the game will receive a voucher good for $10 off a future purchase at the team store during the 2024 season (limit one voucher per person). Right-hander Stephen Woods Jr. (4-3, 5.58) takes the mound for the Ducks against Revolution righty Michael Horrell (3-3, 3.83).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

