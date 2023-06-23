Rockers Aim to Even Season Series with Mallards

Madison, Wis. - The Rockers will look to tie the season series against the Madison Mallards at one apiece in Friday night's game. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and can be viewed on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

In Thursday night's game, Green Bay fell to Madison 6-3. The game was highlighted by early scoring for each team, as the score was 5-3 after three innings. For the Rockers, Mateo Matthews (Wagner) and Nainoa Cardinez (Hawaii) hit home runs in the third inning.

Thursday would mark the first loss of the season for Rockers' pitcher Grayson Walker (Dickinson). He gave up five earned runs and struck out two batters in his three innings on the mound.

Following the loss, Green Bay is now 15-10 on the year and is currently tied for first place in the Great Lakes West division alongside the Wausau Woodchucks. Madison is two games back in fourth place.

On the hill for the Rockers in Friday night's matchup is Christian Foutch (Arkansas). This will be Foutch's third start for Green Bay. He currently has a 1-0 record and just a 1.29 ERA across seven innings of work.

Pitching for the Mallards will be Luke Reed (Eastern Kentucky). He has thrown 4.1 innings of scoreless baseball in his two relief appearances.

Following Thursday night's game, the Rockers will return to Capital Credit Union Park for the next three days. Saturday and Sunday's series will be against the Kenosha Kingfish. Saturday's first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

