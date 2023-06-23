Pit Spitters Drop Final Game of Road Trip

Kalamazoo, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters lose the final game of the road trip to the Kalamazoo Growlers 6-1. The Pit Spitters drop to 17-9, while the Growlers improve to even at 13-12.

The Pit Spitters offense started out quick in the top of the first with a Glenn Miller single to right field, followed up with a Colin Summerhill double to left center to bring across a run to make it 1-0. The Growlers answered back quickly in the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run to left by Korbin Griffin tying the game up at one. In the bottom of the second, Jeter Ybarra led off the inning with a double to left field, setting up Korbin Griffin who singled to right bringing around the runner to make it 2-1 Growlers. The Pit Spitters pitching waivered in the bottom of the seventh after back-to-back walks setup Will Furniss to single to right field to extend their lead 3-1. The Growlers tacked on a few more runs in the bottom of the eighth led off by a single from Zavier Delgado. Following a walk drawn by Colin Blanchard, and an intentional walk, the bases were loaded for Joey Winters who singled to make it 4-1. Gabe Springer singled to center field bringing across two runs to make it 6-1.

The Pit Spitters drop to 17-9 on the season, as the Growlers improve to 13-12. Pit Spitters starting pitcher Carson Fischer threw five innings and gave up two runs on eight hits, while striking out seven batters. Hayden Jactzak came in for relief and threw an inning of shutout ball striking out the side. Noah Samol made his Pit Spitters debut throwing two thirds of an inning giving up a run, two walks, and striking out one. Holden Wilder threw two thirds' innings of relief giving up three runs and walking three. Jake Michel was the last pitcher for the Pit Spitters to make an appearance throwing two thirds of an inning giving up a hit.

The Pit Spitters will head home to take on the Madison Mallards in what is game one of a six game homestand, first pitch is 7:05 PM. Tomorrow is Spit on Cancer Night presented by Mcdonald's as well as another Spit-tacular Saturday!

