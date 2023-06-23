Big Inning Leads to Win
June 23, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release
Rochester, MN - The Express took care of business in Rochester Thursday night, beating the Honkers 10-6.
The story of the night for the visiting Eau Clarie crew was their big 2nd inning, which saw them score 7 runs. This was achieved through the team's 6 hits, and they were helped out by 3 defensive errors made by the Honkers.
Jake Matthaidess (Oakland) was the first man on the mound for the Express in the game. Matthaidess posted decent numbers through 4 innings, giving up just 2 runs on 5 hits with 5 strikeouts to boot. Freddy Rodriguez (Cal Poly), who joined the team this past Wednesday made his first appearance and got the win despite giving up 3 runs on 3 hits through 2 innings pitched.
Scoring stalled for the Express for several innings after their 7-run explosion. They didn't score again until the 7th and 8th innings where they tacked on a collective 3 runs.
The Express will face Rochester again Friday Night, this time at their home Carson Park. First Pitch will be at 6:35 pm CT and we will be joined by Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. Be sure to stop out to join in on the fun!
