Rockers' 2019 Steals Leader Russell Returns

February 21, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release





High Point, N.C. - The High Point Rockers have brought back infielder Michael Russell for the 2020 season. Russell proved a valuable player for the Rockers in 2019 not only offensively and defensively, but with his versatility as well.

Russell joined the Rockers before the All-Star Break last year and finished the year with a .287 average, 4 home runs and 26 RBI, in addition to 21 stolen bases in 22 attempts. His underlying numbers were equally as impressive, reaching base at a .354 clip and only striking out in 10.9% of his plate appearances.

When Tyler Ladendorf's contract was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays last year, it opened the door for Russell to assume the everyday second base job. But when regular shortstop Giovanny Alfonzo went down with an August injury, Russell seamlessly slid over and played errorless defense in Alfonzo's absence. When Alfonzo returned, Russell also returned to second base. He also appeared at third base in 10 contests. "He was one of our most consistent players the second half of the season", said manager Jamie Keefe. "His versatility is unmatched, knowing he can play anywhere on the field"

Prior to his time with the Rockers, Russell was in the Tampa Bay system, reaching AAA Durham in 2018. He was selected by the Rays in the 5th round of the 2014 draft out of the University of North Carolina, where he batted .339 as a junior.

Russell and his Rockers' teammates begin the 2020 campaign at home against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Thursday, April 30th. Season Tickets, including half-season and partial season plans, as well as Group Outings are currently on sale with single game tickets being made available at a later date. For more information on snagging your seats at the Triad's premier baseball experience, call (336) 888-1000 or visit www.HighPointRockers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.