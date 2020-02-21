Blue Crabs to Change Name to Bleu Cheeses Every Thursday

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced on Friday afternoon that they will change their name to the Bleu Cheeses every Thursday as part of their Wing Wars promotion including all you can eat chicken wings and all you can drink beer.

Traditionally Blue Crabs have served buffet style wings and beer in the Legend's Club for every Thursday home game, but this year there is a twist. Every Thursday there will be a different restaurant from around Southern Maryland catering the event, and each week fans will rate the wings on five characteristics: sauce, flavor, start to finish taste, texture, and presentation. At the end of the eight Wing Wars Thursdays, the restaurant with the best rated wings will be presented with a crown that reads, "Southern Maryland's King of Wings" on the ninth and final Thursday of the season September 10, when the winning restaurant will cater the event once more.

To accompany this promotion, the Blue Crabs will re-brand as the Bleu Cheeses on every Thursday home game, and will wear custom jerseys with the new branding.

Special Wing Wars tickets can be purchased for all Wing Wars dates: May 28, June 4, June 18, June 25, July 9, July 23, August 20, and August 27 at each hyperlink, and by hovering over the Legend's Club section.

To nominate restaurants to be a part of the Wings Wars competition, email smbcmedia@somdbluecrabs.com.

