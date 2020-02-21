Fireworks Galore During the 2020 Season

February 21, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the team will host 18 Fireworks Spectaculars during the 2020 season.

All fans in attendance will be treated to a spectacular display of pyrotechnics and music on these scheduled fireworks nights to cap off their evening at the ballpark. Every Saturday night game will continue to be followed by a Fireworks Spectacular (12 total), with six other dates mixed in as well throughout the season. Each of the fireworks shows will be performed by Garden State Fireworks, who has partnered with the Ducks in each of the past three seasons.

The following are the scheduled dates for this season's postgame Fireworks Spectaculars:

Saturday, May 2 vs. Lancaster Barnstormers

Saturday, July 18 vs. York Revolution

Saturday, May 16 vs. Road Warriors

Saturday, July 25 vs. Lancaster Barnstormers

Wednesday, May 27 vs. Somerset Patriots

Tuesday, July 28 vs. Road Warriors

Saturday, May 30 vs. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Saturday, August 8 vs. Sugar Land Skeeters

Saturday, June 6 vs. Lancaster Barnstormers

Thursday, August 13 vs. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Saturday, June 20 vs. Road Warriors (Night Game)

Saturday, August 22 vs. Sugar Land Skeeters

Tuesday, June 23 vs. High Point Rockers

Saturday, August 29 vs. Road Warriors

Friday, July 3 vs. High Point Rockers

Tuesday, September 1 vs. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Saturday, July 4 vs. High Point Rockers

Saturday, September 12 vs. Road Warriors

While each Fireworks Spectacular will be an amazing experience, fans attending the July 3 and 4 games will be treated to extended fireworks shows in celebration of Independence Day.

Fans wishing to enjoy all 18 Fireworks Spectaculars can do so by becoming a Ducks season ticket holder, which includes tickets to every home game during the 2020 season along with a host of other exciting benefits. In addition, all Ducks mini plan packages include at least two Fireworks Spectaculars and at least one voucher redeemable for a FREE ticket to any 2020 Ducks regular season game. Contact the Ducks ticket office today by calling (631) 940-3825 to become a season ticket or mini plan holder.

The remainder of the 2020 Promotional Schedule will be announced next week prior to Ducks individual game tickets going on sale. Stay tuned to LIDucks.com for the announcement, and CLICK HERE to sign up for the Ducks e-mail newsletter and be among the first to receive this information.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

