Robinson's Walk-Off Single Leads Loons Past Cubs

April 8, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release





MIDLAND, Mich. - With one out in the bottom of the ninth and the bases loaded, Dan Robinson singled to left field to give the Loons a 3-2 walk-off victory over the South Bend Cubs.

Robinson started the day with a two-out double in the first inning and scored on another double from Niko Hulsizer three pitches later. The Loons added to their early 1-0 lead one batter after that when Romer Cuadrado doubled to left field to bring Hulsizer home.

The early two-run lead for Great Lakes stayed intact all the way until the ninth inning, when South Bend centerfielder Cole Roederer mashed a two-out RBI double to tie things up. Jasiel Alvino (W, 1-1) recorded the final out of the ninth after replacing Nathan Witt.

Loons starting pitcher Jeronimo Castro kept the Cubs off balance throughout his four-inning outing, striking out nine and giving up just two hits and two walks. This was a welcome sight considering Loons starters came into the game with a 6.40 ERA.

Six of the Loons' eight hits tonight were doubles, extending the team's lead for most doubles in the Midwest League. Robinson, Hulsizer, Cuadrado and Hunter Feduccia all doubled and first baseman Dillon Paulson slammed two.

South Bend's Ethan Roberts (L, 0-1) took the loss after giving up the walk-off single to Robinson. Faustino Carrera started for the Cubs and allowed two runs in 3 1/3 innings.

The Loons and Cubs meet again tomorrow at Dow Diamond, with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. EDT.

