Roederer's Double Ties It, But Loons Walk-Off Cubs 3-2

April 8, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





Midland, MI: Down to their final strike, the South Bend Cubs looked to 19-year-old outfielder Cole Roederer for one last sign of life against the Great Lakes Loons in the top of the 9th inning. Roederer laced a double off the left field wall, scoring two runs and tying the game at 2-2.

South Bend's only scoring of the game would not last, however, as Great Lakes was able to turn it right around and score in their half of the 9th. After tossing a clean bottom of the 8th, the Cubs hoped right hander Ethan Roberts could take the team to extra innings.

The Cubs closer almost got the job done, but a key error made by shortstop Andy Weber loaded the bases. On what could have been a double play, the Loons loaded the bases with their three-hitter Dan Robinson coming to the plate.

Robinson lined a ball into shallow left field. Left fielder D.J. Artis was playing in, but there was nothing he could do as the winning run came home to score to secure the victory. The Loons and Cubs now own the same record at 2-3.

The only scoring prior to the walk-off came early in the bottom of the 1st inning off of starter Faustino Carrera. The 20-year-old lefty, making his Midwest League debut, surrendered the 2-0 lead and finished the night with five walks and six strikeouts.

Reliever Zach Mort kept South Bend in the game with 3.1 scoreless innings. In 5.2 total innings this season, Mort has not given up a run. Although the bullpen helped the Cubs get back in the game, the club dropped their third straight game.

South Bend will have a chance to end the skid tomorrow night at 6:05 from Dow Diamond against the Loons. Brailyn Marquez, the number three overall prospect in the Chicago Cubs organization will make his regular season debut tomorrow.

