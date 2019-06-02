Robert, Kubat Named White Sox MiLB Players of the Month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Barons outfielder Luis Robert has been named the Chicago White Sox Minor League Player of the Month for May, while left-hander Kyle Kubat received the organization's Pitcher of the Month award, team officials announced Sunday afternoon.

The monthly awards are selected by a panel of Chicago-area media members.

Robert, 21, batted .311 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 14 RBI across 26 games with Birmingham during the month of May. The White Sox No. 2 prospect also stole eight bases to place him in a tie for the team lead and is in the midst of a season-high 10-game hitting streak.

Robert, ranked as the No. 18 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, received the organization's Minor League Player of the Month recognition for April, as well. In 46 combined games between Double-A Birmingham and Class-A Advanced Winston-Salem, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound outfielder owns a .377 clip at the plate with 17 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs, 40 RBI and 16 stolen bases.

A product of Havana, Cuba, Robert signed with the White Sox as an international free agent May 27, 2017.

Kubat, 26, compiled a 3-1 mark with a minuscule 1.38 ERA and 0.97 WHIP across six starts with the Barons in May. The 6-foot, 180-pound Kubat allowed one earned run or fewer in five of his six outings during the month of May and held opponents to a .224 clip at the plate.

Kubat began his 2019 campaign with Class-A Advanced Winston-Salem and earned a promotion to Double-A Birmingham on April 30. The southpaw owns a 5-1 record through 10 combined appearances between the Dash and Barons, and pairs it with an impressive 1.33 ERA. He tossed a seven-inning complete game May 13 at Tennessee and delivered the longest outing of his professional career last time out Thursday vs. Montgomery.

The White Sox acquired Kubat from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations March 29, 2017.

