Lookouts Storm Back from Down Four to Win in Extras

The Chattanooga Lookouts stormed back from down four runs to defeat the Mobile BayBears, 7-6.

In the bottom of the ninth inning the Lookouts were traling 6-3, when Mitch Nay stepped to the plate with two men on and delivered a monster home run that hit the top of the videoboard. The three-run shot tied the game and forced extra innings. In the 10th, Gavin LaValley advanced to third on a wild pitch and was knocked home on a walk-off RBI single by Brantley Bell. Chattanooga now has four walk-off wins and has won six of their last seven games at home.

The home team took a 2-1 lead in the second inning, but Mobile scored one in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth to make the score 6-2. The Lookouts rally began in the seventh when T.J. Friedl scored on a wild pitch to knock the lead down to three.

Left-hander Scott Moss began the game for Chattanooga and struck out eight in 4.2 innings. Reliever Aaron Fossas pitched 4.1 innings after Moss and Joel Kuhnel shut the door in the top of the 10th to earn the win.

Tomorrow, the two teams play the second game of the series when RHP Tejay Antone faces off against RHP Luis Madero. First pitch for Kids Eat Free Monday is set for 7:15 p.m.

