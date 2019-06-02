Shuckers Take Series Opener on Sunday

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (25-29) returned home Sunday to take on their interstate rival Biloxi Shuckers (32-24) for the first time this season. The Shuckers opened the series with a 9-1 victory at Trustmark Park to move into a first-place tie with Pensacola in the South Division standings.

Joey Wentz (L, 2-5) made his 11th start of the season on Sunday and threw up a pair of zeroes in the first two innings with three strikeouts. Biloxi's Max McDowell hit a leadoff double to begin the third inning and eventually scored the first run on a sacrifice fly by Luis Avilles Jr.

The Shuckers pushed the lead to 4-0 in the fifth inning on a three-run home run by Trent Grisham.

Wentz allowed four runs on four hits over his 5.0 innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

Biloxi starter Alec Bettinger (W, 3-4) held the M-Braves out of the hit column over the first four innings on Sunday and retired 12 straight after a leadoff walk to Connor Lien. Alejandro Salazar began the fifth inning with a triple to right field and came into score on a groundout by Daniel Lockhart. The triple was Mississippi's league best 22nd on the year.

Connor Johnstone relieved Wentz in the sixth inning and worked a 1-2-3 frame with a strikeout. Jason Hursh dealt a perfect seventh inning with a strikeout, and Claudio Custodio made it nine in a row with a perfect eighth.

The Shuckers sent ten batters to the plate in the top of the ninth inning and pushed the game out of reach by scoring five runs. Dillon Thomas, Joantgel Segovia, Aviles and Grisham all collected RBI knocks.

The M-Brave stranded eight on base over the final four innings and finished 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Drew Waters went 1-for-4 with a single and team-leading eighth stolen base, stretching his season-long hitting streak to 10 games. Salazar recorded his second multi-hit game in his last three outings, finishing 2-for-4 with a triple and run scored.

The M-Braves and Shuckers will play game two of the five-game set on Monday night at Trustmark Park. LHP Tucker Davidson (2-3, 1.49) has the league's best ERA and will start for the Braves against RHP Johan Belisario (4-0, 2.61) for Biloxi. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with coverage beginning at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, MiLB First Pitch app. and MiLB.TV (subscription required).

