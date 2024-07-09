Rob Maggio Returns to the Spitfires as Strength and Conditioning Coach

Windsor, ON - Windsor Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler announced Tuesday (July 9) the organization has hired Rob Maggio, (C.S.C.S) as the Team's Strength and Conditioning Coach. He returns to this position he previously held from 1998 to 2008.

"We are happy to add Rob Maggio to our organization as Strength and Conditioning Coach," said Bowler. "This role is integral to the development of our players. Rob is familiar with the organization, and we can't wait to get him started."

Maggio comes to the Spitfires by way of the St. Clair College Athletic Department, where he spent the last 12 years as their Head Strength and Conditioning Coach.

"I am deeply honoured to return to the Windsor Spitfires, where I started my journey in Strength and Conditioning." Rob Maggio said. "I'm incredibly excited to be back in the gym, helping our players reach their peak performance!"

Maggio, a native of Tecumseh, ON, will return to the Spitfires after a stint away from the club. The Maggio name is synonymous with the Spitfires as his son Matthew Maggio played for the team for 3 seasons.

