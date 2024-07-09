Windsor Spitfires to Implement CAPT Concussion Management Protocol

July 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the adoption of CAPT (Concussion, Awareness, Protocol, and Training), an innovative digital platform designed to streamline and enhance concussion management protocols. This initiative will launch at the beginning of the upcoming season, further cementing the team's commitment to athlete safety.

The CAPT platform provides the Spitfires with a unified, comprehensive approach to concussion management. Its features ensure adherence to the organization's protocols, improve communication among coaching staff, athletes, and parents, and prioritize the health and well-being of our players.

"As we introduce the CAPT platform, our primary goal remains the safety and health of our athletes," said GM Bill Bowler of the Windsor Spitfires. "This innovative tool will empower our team at all levels to manage concussions more effectively and with greater transparency. We are committed to leading the way in athlete safety, and CAPT is a crucial step in that journey."

The adoption of CAPT by the Windsor Spitfires is further bolstered by a partnership with the Ottawa Senators Alumni. Terry Kell, CEO of CAPT, highlighted the significance of this collaboration: "I am thrilled and honoured to have the support of the Windsor Spitfires and Ottawa Senators Alumni for CAPT. Spitfires' ownership and Senator's alumni understand and endorse the value of improving concussion management and awareness. They appreciate the focus on returning safely to school and play."

Key Benefits of CAPT for the Windsor Spitfires:

Advanced Safety Measures: Immediate, effective responses to suspected concussions minimize long-term risks and health implications.

Coaches' Confidence: Streamlined protocols empower coaches to make swift, informed decisions to ensure player safety.

Parental Reassurance: Real-time updates give parents peace of mind about their child's progress and status.

Athlete Support: Clear guidelines and support prioritize health and facilitate a safe return to the game.

Community Trust: Reinforces the team's commitment to adopting the latest healthcare standards.

