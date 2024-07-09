Hounds Begin Search for 2nd Assistant Coach as Ertel Moves On

July 9, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis officially announced today that the club has began the search for a second Assistant Coach in advance of the upcoming 2024-24 Ontario Hockey League season.

The successful candidate will join Head Coach John Dean, Assistant Brendan Taylor and Goaltending Coach Mark Visentin to round out the staff.

The recent opening comes as Tyler Ertel leaves the organization after one year as Assistant Coach to pursue other opportunities.

"While it's difficult to imagine our daily routine without Tyler, we are thrilled for him as he embarks on his new business endeavour. We hope to keep him involved with the organization and wish him the very best of luck in his new role, especially as it brings him closer to his family." stated Raftis.

Ertel (53), a native of Kitchener ON, was originally hired by the Hounds on August 15, 2023. The founder of Holistic Hockey, he has been working with professional and aspiring athletes of all ages and skill through his program that coaches and delivers superior training in a positive, supportive and motivating environment for over 20 years.

The Soo Greyhounds thank Tyler for his contributions to the organization last season both on and off the ice.

"This wasn't an easy decision to make as I loved my time in Sault Ste. Marie but this is the best decision for my wife and my four kids so I had to go ahead and make this decision for my family" started Ertel.

"I am eternally grateful to Tim Lukenda, Kyle Raftis, John Dean, and the rest of the coaching and support staff of the Soo Greyhounds for giving me one of the best years of my life. All I can say is thank you to a first class organization for letting me live out a dream of mine, and wishing them nothing but the best in the future" he added.

