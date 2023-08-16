Roanoke Adds DiCarlo to Camp Roster

August 16, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Wednesday that Alex DiCarlo has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season.

The Niagara Falls, Ontario native played collegiate hockey at SUNY-Oswego (NCAA-DIII), acting as the team's alternate captain in the 2022-2023 season. In 71 career college games for the Lakers, DiCarlo tallied 36 goals and 34 assists. DiCarlo made his professional debut with Roanoke in March 2023. He appeared in ten regular season games talling three goals and four assists. DiCarlo added another goal and assist in his eight postseason games.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of August 16:

Stephen Alvo

Billy Roche

Dominiks Marcinkevics

Alex DiCarlo

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.