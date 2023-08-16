2023-24 Center Ice Hero Nominations Open

August 16, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers announced today that Center Ice Hero nominations for the upcoming season have opened. The ongoing partnership with Pen Air Credit Union gives special recognition to service-members at each of the team's home games.

"To honor the men and women who have served our country is one of our organization's core values," stated Ice Flyers owner, Greg Harris. "To utilize our platform and fan base to show them our extreme gratitude and recognize not just their service and sacrifice, but also their family's service and sacrifice, is a tremendous privilege and is something we do not take lightly. It is one of my favorite moments of every game that I'm blessed to be a part of."

Service-members who are currently serving or have served in any branch of the U.S. military can be nominated. Each selected nominee will be introduced in front of the Ice Flyer's faithful and will receive special recognition on the video board as well as 4 center ice tickets for the nominee to enjoy the selected game with their family or friends.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.